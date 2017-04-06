Banned by airlines, Ravindra Gaikwad takes chartered plane

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad flew to New Delhi on a chartered flight from Pune on Wednesday to attend Parliament session. Gaikwad’s flight took off at 3 pm and he arrived in New Delhi two hours later. He has been unsuccessfully trying to book air tickets since airlines banned him from flying after he allegedly assaulted an Air India employee.

The Shiv Sena has backed the MP and sought action against “unruly behaviour of Air India crew’’. The party leaders said that they did not justify Gaikwad’s behaviour, but condemn the Air India crew’s behaviour and abusive language.

“As per the procedure, had he been creating nuisance or disturbing the people, he should have been disembarked. Besides, the airport security is supposed to take action in such a case. None of these agencies did so, which clearly means he was not misbehaving…” said Shiv Sena MP and party secretary Anil Desai.

