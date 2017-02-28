Banks remain closed in Tripura

Bank employees demonstrated peacefully in different places across the state in favour of their demands. (Representational image) Bank employees demonstrated peacefully in different places across the state in favour of their demands. (Representational image)

All branches of nationalized and rural banks in Tripura today remained closed following the nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU).

Approximately 550 branches of different banks across the state remained closed to press for the 14-point charter of demands of the UFBU, the convener of the state unit of UFBU, Nikhil Das said.

The demands included salary revision, trade union right, stopping of ‘anti-people’ banking and labour reforms, Das told reporters.

Bank employees demonstrated peacefully in different places across the state in favour of their demands, he said.