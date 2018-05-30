Bank strike LIVE UPDATES: 10 lakh employees begin nation-wide protest demanding salary revision

Around 10 lakh bank employees went on a two-day strike from Wednesday as the conciliation efforts by the government failed to convince bank unions to call off the stir against the proposed low wage hike. The call for the strike has interrupted the banking services across the country.
As several rounds of talks between banks and the unions did not make any headway, the United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has gone on strike against the proposed wage hike of 2 per cent as against 15 per cent given last time, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.
Under the last 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement that was made effective from 1-11-2012, IBA had agreed for a hike of 15 per cent increase over the total wage Bill, he said.
For those who don't know, on May 5, the Indian Banks' Association had offered 2 per cent hike which was rejected by unions calling it unjust. The association refused to revise wages for all officers citing poor financial condition of banks. Large public sector banks had reported huge losses in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018 owing to mounting bad loans.
With bank branches closed for two days, the ATM machines are being loaded with additional cash to meet any contingency."The private banks (like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank) are working and there is no problem there. In the case of public sector banks the strike call was known well ahead. So, we have collected cash in advance from the banks for loading in the ATMs," V. Balasubramanian, President, Financial Software and Systems (FSS), told IANS.
Banking services in Maharashtra are crippled as nearly 60,000 employees of various banks went on a two-day nationwide strike from today. "Bank employees are on strike to demand an adequate wage revision to all employees and officers," United Forum of Bank Unions convenor (Maharashtra) Devidas Tuljapurkar said. Around 60,000 bank employees and officers in Maharashtra, including 25,000 bank employees and officers in Mumbai, are on strike, he claimed, adding that nearly 12,000 bank branches in the state are shut.
The protesting bank employees and officers have also organised a rally in the Fort area of south Mumbai.
Most of the banks, including SBI, PNB and BoB, have already informed their customers about the functioning of branches and offices due to strike, reports PTI.
Operations in the new-generation private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank are almost normal, barring few activities including cheque clearance. Since the strike coincides with the month-end, salary withdrawals from branches are likely to get affected. Some ATMs may also take a hit. Besides, deposit in branches, FD renewal, government treasury operation, money market operation would see the impact of the strike.
