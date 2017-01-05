Bank robbers lynched in Odisha

Two robbers were Wednesday lynched and another was critically injured by a mob when the three were fleeing with cash looted from a bank in Nayagarh district, police said.

The armed robbers who came in a motor-cycle stormed into a nationalised bank at Kasanda under Ranapur police station limits and looted around Rs 3 lakh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sarankul), Jagannath Reddy said.

The three moved out of the bank with the cash after threatening its staff and customers by showing crude bombs and sharp weapons, he said adding that when locals tried to stop them the robbers hurled a bomb.

However, the three were finally caught by locals who severely thrashed them. While two of them died, another was critically injured and admitted to the district headquarters hospital here, the SDPO said. The identity of the three was yet to be ascertained.