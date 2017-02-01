Budget 2017
Bank official arrested for taking bribe

CBI laid a trap and arrested the agricultural assistant and another person for accepting bribe from the complainant.

Published:February 1, 2017

An agricultural assistant with the State Bank of India’s Partur branch and his aide were arrested in Jalna by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for loan processing, the agency said. Sleuths of CBI laid a trap and arrested the agricultural assistant and another person for accepting bribe from the complainant, said an official.

The complainant had applied for a loan of Rs 3.60 lakh for drip irrigation system. Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, the CBI official said.

