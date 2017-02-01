Bank official arrested for taking bribe

An agricultural assistant with the State Bank of India’s Partur branch and his aide were arrested in Jalna by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for loan processing, the agency said. Sleuths of CBI laid a trap and arrested the agricultural assistant and another person for accepting bribe from the complainant, said an official.

The complainant had applied for a loan of Rs 3.60 lakh for drip irrigation system. Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, the CBI official said.