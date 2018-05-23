Bank officer who helped probe fraud is shot dead in Bihar

Alok Chandra was shot thrice while he was on his bike at Nehalpur on the Jehanabad-Arwal Road. Alok Chandra was shot thrice while he was on his bike at Nehalpur on the Jehanabad-Arwal Road.

The Arwal branch manager of Bank of Baroda was shot dead on Monday while he was on his way to the bank near Jehanabad town on Monday. Alok Chandra (32), who hailed from Warsaliganj in Nawada, lived in a rented accommodation in Arwal with his wife and three-year-old son. He was shot thrice while he was on his bike at Nehalpur on the Jehanabad-Arwal Road.

Preliminary probe by police suggested that Chandra could have been targeted because he had recently provided “some clinching evidence” to police against a man in connection with the alleged siphoning of nearly Rs 8 lakh of Indira Awas Yojana money that had to be distributed among 37 beneficiaries. That person, police said, had been running three consumer service centres of the bank in the district.

Mehndia police station in-charge Matendra Kumar told The Indian Express: “A case had been lodged… for embezzlement of about Rs 8 lakh IAY money fraud on July 8, 2017. Subsequent investigation revealed involvement of the man’s wife and brother. Though he had been authorised by Bank of Baroda to run its consumer service centre — which does basic banking at rural level — at Balsara, Telpa and Usri villages, he would run all three from Mehndia illegally. He siphoned off money in the bank accounts of these consumer service centre branches.”

The man is on bail and his brother and wife have been evading police. A senior police officer said: “The bank manager Alok Chandra had been helping police get corroborative evidence… Though it is too early to conclude, the bank manager’s recent action against the accused and brokers might be a reason behind his murder.” Magadh Range DIG Vinay Kumar, who visited Arwal on Tuesday, told the local media: “We have got initial leads and will solve the case.”

