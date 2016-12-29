Bank manager kills self in Bengaluru

A 57-YEAR-OLD manager of the State Bank of Mysore’s head office in Bengaluru on Wednesday committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Bengaluru. According to the police, Ravi Raj was a manager in the cash dispatch section of the bank. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and further probe was underway to find out why he committed suicide.

A police officer investigating the case said that preliminary investigations revealed he had no problem in his family or office. “He did not leave behind any suicide note or discussed any problem with his family members or colleagues,” the officer said.

The police said Raj was found hanging in his study around 9 am by his wife.

They dismissed reports in some TV channels that Raj was suspended two days ago for his alleged role in helping a friend exchange demonetised notes. “We checked with the bank and came to know that it was false,” said an investigating officer.