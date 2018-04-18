Bank frauds: House panel calls RBI chief on May 17

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel. Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has asked Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel to appear before it on May 17 to answer questions related to the banking frauds and non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks.

“We have invited the RBI Governor to our meeting scheduled for May 17,” a member of the committee said on Tuesday. “We will draw him out on the burgeoning NPAs as well as the banking frauds which have been detected recently.”

The committee, headed by former Union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh, BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi and BJP members Nishikant Dubey and Kirit Somaiya.

Tuesday’s meeting had been called by the House panel to hear out senior officers of Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services) on challenges before the banking sector and the way forward with regard to NPAs and stressed assets. This is among the 18 listed issues the committee is looking into.

The members, according to sources, flagged the PNB fraud, allegedly committed by Nirav Modi and his relative Mehul Choksi in league with bank officials. They also referred to the developments in ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

On Tuesday, the committee members are learnt to have put several queries to Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who appeared before the panel. Some replies given by the officers were found to be inadequate, according to sources. The members reportedly asked the officers to get back with complete answers within three weeks.

