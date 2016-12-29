Bank cashier booked for ‘laundering’ Rs 18 lakh

Based on the complaint, the A Division police booked the cashier under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Indian Penal Code sections related to forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Based on the complaint, the A Division police booked the cashier under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Indian Penal Code sections related to forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

A CASHIER OF Junagadh Commercial Cooperative Bank went underground after the manager of the bank filed a complaint against him, stating he had laundered more than Rs18 lakh by manipulating bank records after the Central government demonetised high-value currency notes on November 8.

Shailesh Lakhani, manager of Dolatpara branch of (JCCB) in Junagadh, filed a complaint with A Division police station of Junagadh city on Tuesday evening, naming the branch cashier, Deva Sinhar, as accused. The manager said that the cashier laundered Rs18,0200 between November 10 and December 20. Based on the complaint, the A Division police booked the cashier under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Indian Penal Code sections related to forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“Sinhar inflated the number of demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs1,000 denominations which had been deposited by 15 customers of the bank. He did not credit the inflated amount to the bank account of respective customers but showed in the deposits received by the bank by forging records. At the same time, he showed withdrawal of equal amount from the bank in valid currency notes by manipulating records again. Thus, he laundered Rs18,02000,” A Division police inspector Raydhan Rathod said.