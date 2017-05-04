Bank Cash Van heist: Four convicts out on parole questioned, Chandigarh police say probe heading in ‘positive direction’

The vehicle that was carrying the cash. Express photo The vehicle that was carrying the cash. Express photo

A DAY after the Rs 1.33 crore robbery from an Axis Bank cash van, the Patiala police found that the Mahindra Scorpio in which the robbers fled was bearing a registration number of a two-wheeler registered on a Patiala address. The police also questioned four convicts who have come out of Ropar and Patiala jails. Three convicts are serving imprisonment in an attempt to murder case and one in a robbery case. The police have also not given a clean chit to the private security agency in charge of transporting the cash in the van.

The police have said that they would question Ranpreet Singh Rana, the mastermind of a similar robbery in Mohali in 2014. Rana is presently lodged in Ropar jail and undergoing six years imprisonment’ in the case. The police also contacted the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police as the four persons who were questioned by the police Wednesday told the police that the robbers might have fled to UP via Shamli border.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Patiala range IG A S Rai said the probe is going in a “positive direction” and that they were working on some leads. When asked about a ‘viral’ video in which the robbers were purportedly seen carrying out the entire robbery. Three gunshots are heard in the video. One of the robbers is also seen slapping the driver of the cash van and asking the driver and one other person to sit on the ground.

The IG said the video was “not clear enough” as it was shot from a distance by some passerby.

One of the officers investigating the case said the five persons who were in the cash van – its driver, two security guards, a loader and an in-charge of delivering cash at the bank branches – were again questioned Wednesday but there were no indications of their involvement in the crime.

Police sources also said they had obtained CCTV footage of some cameras installed on the route which was taken by the cash van. After leaving the Axis Bank branch in Sector 34, the cash van went to Banur via Mohali. It took the Airport Road.

The police said the robbers were following the cash van from Sector 34 and claimed that they have video footage of the two cars — a Mahindra Scorpio and a Honda Amaze. The police have found CCTV footage from five places, two from shops in Banur, one from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. The police claimed that in the footage, both the cars were following the cash van.

“The footage was obtained from some shops in Banur, both the cars used by the robbers are seen in the footage, we also obtained the footage from Chandigarh, the UT and Haryana police are also kept in the loop,” an officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now