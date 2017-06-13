Smriti Irani says Congress’ strategy of making a man throw bangles at me wrong

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani (Source: File) Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani (Source: File)

A day after a man threw bangles at Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani while yelling ‘Vande Mataram’ at a public meeting in Gujarat, Irani said she believed Congress was adopting a wrong strategy by launching an attack on a woman by a man. The incident, she alleged, happened because of the approaching Gujarat assembly elections. Irani was speaking at a public meeting — Sauno Sath, Sauno Vikas Sammelan — when a man identified as Ketan Kaswala, a resident of Mota Bhandaria village in Amreli district, threw bangles at her. He was immediately detained by the police.

Prior to this incident, 26 Congress workers, including former Amreli MP Virji Thummar, were detained as they marched towards the venue of the public meeting. The function dwelt on the BJP-led central government’s achievements on completion of three years of its term. “As the minister was addressing the crowd, Kaswala, who was sitting far from the dais, suddenly got up and threw two or three bangles towards the stage and shouted ‘Vande Mataram’,” Amreli SP Jagdish Patel said

Chunaav Gujarat mein aa raha hai iss liye iss tarah ke kartabon ki mujhe apeksha hai: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on bangles thrown pic.twitter.com/rgKJksHB4I — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

Ek purush ko bheja hai mahila par aakraman karne ke liye,Congress ki wo strategy thodi galat hai: Union Min Smriti Irani on bangles thrown pic.twitter.com/rUF8V9l31V — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

The local Congress leaders, however, claimed that the man intended to bring to the people’s notice the issue of farm loan waiver, which the police denied. Earlier on Monday, Congress workers, led by Thummar, had begun a march demanding better prices of farm produce when they were arrested. Irani had on the same day addressed an event in Keshod town of Junagadh where four members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti were detained by the police before the rally.

