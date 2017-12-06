Bangladesh’s Rooppur N-project: Russia may leverage Indian assistance in manpower training

The ‘first concrete’ to the basemat of Rooppur-1 NPP in Pabna Province of Bangladesh was poured on November 30, 2017. (Picture source: The ‘first concrete’ to the basemat of Rooppur-1 NPP in Pabna Province of Bangladesh was poured on November 30, 2017. (Picture source: http://www.rooppurnpp.gov.bd

Russia’s commitment to collaborate with India in building nuclear power stations in third countries is set to kick-off with Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant being built with Russian assistance.

State-owned Russian nuclear utility Rosatom is likely to initiate the cooperation by leveraging Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd’s assistance in training of Bangladeshi manpower for the proposed nuclear power plant at Rooppur — the construction of which formally started on November 30. This could then be extended to materials sourcing as well as procuring equipment and services required in the construction, installation and infrastructure segments of the project to be built on the eastern bank of the Padma river, about 160 km from Dhaka.

Since is not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the 48-nation cartel that controls the export of fissile materials, equipment and technology globally, India cannot directly take part in the construction of nuclear power plants in other countries. It, however, has individual agreements with Bangladesh and Russia for collaborations in the nuclear sector.

Sources privy to the details of the collaboration indicated that while the possibility of a trilateral nuclear agreement among the three countries is being actively discussed, the Strategic Vision for Strengthening Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy signed between India and Russia in 2014 can be the basis of the Indian participation in the project. According to the December 2014 pact between India and Russia, the “two sides will explore opportunities for sourcing materials, equipment and services from Indian industry for the construction of the Russian-designed nuclear power plants in third countries”.

The Russians have already established a regional centre in Mumbai, which is aimed at reinforcing partnerships with Indian suppliers and coordinating the company’s proposed projects in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Mumbai centre will specifically work on “identifying new opportunities for the development of Rosatom’s nuclear power and non-energy businesses in the South Asian region”.

The Rooppur power plant will consist of two power generation units with Russian VVER-1200 reactors, each generating 1,200 mega watts (MW) of electricity. Each of these new generation reactor units is bigger in size and capacity as compared to the VVER-1000 units set up at the Kudankulam site in Tamil Nadu.

The collaboration for the Bangladesh project comes at a time when Russia has been working hard on increasing its competitive edge in the nuclear plant construction market through serial production of new reactors across markets, including in India. The cooperation, officials involved in the exercise said, could be extended to the area of joint extraction of natural uranium and the production of nuclear fuel and atomic waste elimination.

Russia and India had, in 2015, agreed to actively work on projects deploying 12 additional nuclear reactors, for which the localisation of manufacturing in India under the NDA government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative and the commencement of serial construction of nuclear power plants was flagged as a joint initiative.

In this context, the Programme of Action for localisation between Rosatom and India’s DAE was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Moscow visit in 2015. At the Kudankulam site, where the two Russian-designed VVER-1000 series reactors are being installed, nearly 100 Russian companies and organisations are involved in documentation, supply of equipment and controlling construction and equipping process. This has been cited as one of the reasons for the delays, and localisation is being considered for quicker project execution at cheaper costs.

Apart from the Rooppur project, Rosatom had, in 2013, signed an agreement with Sri Lanka’s Nuclear Energy Agency for cooperation in nuclear energy that provided for assistance to Sri Lanka in the development of nuclear energy infrastructure, the creation of a nuclear research centre, uranium exploration and the training of workers.

Earlier this year, during the 61st general conference of the global nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in September, the Atomic Energy Commission chairman Sekhar Basu had announced India’s intention of collaborating with Russia on Bangladesh’s Rooppur NPP without divulging any details. The ‘first concrete’ to the basemat of Rooppur-1 NPP was poured on November 30.

India signed a civil nuclear cooperation deal, along with two more agreements, with Bangladesh in April under which the two sides can supply and manufacture equipment, material for the atomic power plant. After commissioning of two Rooppur units, each with a capacity of 1200 MWs, Bangladesh will be the third South Asian country after India and Pakistan to generate electricity harnessing atomic fission.

Rosatom is the largest electricity generating company in Russia and generated over 18 per cent of the country’s electricity in 2016. The state-owned nuclear utility has the largest portfolio of foreign construction projects — around 34 nuclear power plants in 12 countries and produces annually approximately 3,000 tonnes of uranium domestically, and some 5,000 tonnes in other countries.

