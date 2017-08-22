Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen bats for uniform civil code based on equality

“In a democracy there must be equal rights for both male and females. In the 21st century you cannot have such laws in practice,” she said. “In a democracy there must be equal rights for both male and females. In the 21st century you cannot have such laws in practice,” she said.

Controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen today said the Supreme Court verdict against triple talaq would not usher in freedom for Muslim women until a uniform civil code based on equality was introduced. “The verdict of the Supreme Court on triple talaq may be a slap on the face of the Muslim Law Board, but it will definitely not bring in freedom for the Muslim women,” Nasreen told PTI.

Criticising the Muslim Law Board, Nasreen said, “Laws cannot be framed based purely on religion. In a modern society there cannot exist religious laws. Laws must be framed based on equality and justice keeping in mind human rights.”

“Laws must be uniform. There cannot be discrimination. Discrimination cannot bring in equality. Women need to be educated and independent and uniform civil code based on equality must be introduced,” the author said.

While Muslim countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh abolished triple talaq a long time back, the author of ‘Lajja’ wondered why such a retrograde practice was allowed in a democratic and secular country like India. “I am quite surprised why it was still in use in a secular, democratic country like India. This is only a first step and it cannot be this slow,” she observed.

“In a democracy there must be equal rights for both male and females. In the 21st century you cannot have such laws in practice,” she said.

Welcoming the move, former Trinamool Congress MP Krishna Bose said, “I do not understand why such a law was in use in our country when countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia had abolished the practice. I think this is a great step taken up by the Supreme Court. I hope this will bring in equality among Muslim men and women.”

