Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests suspected Bangladeshi terrorist from Muzaffarnagar

Abdullah was involved in helping terrorists in getting safe hideouts in India by preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially those hailing from Bangladesh. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Abdullah was involved in helping terrorists in getting safe hideouts in India by preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially those hailing from Bangladesh. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad on Sunday arrested Abdullah, a suspected Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Muzaffarnagar.

Asim Arun, IG, ATS, told news agency PTI that an ATS team arrested Abdullah from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzzafarnagar district. Abdullah was staying in Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 and moved to Ktesara last month. Arun added that Abdullah had also got his Aadhar card and passport prepared using a fake identity.

He was allegedly involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists, especially of those from Bangladesh, and help them get safe hideouts in India.

Ansarullah Bangla Team is an Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh inspired by al Qaeda. Searches are being conducted by ATS teams of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and local police of Shamli after Abdullah’s arrest.

With PTI inputs

