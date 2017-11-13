Bangladeshi man traveling without visa detained from Rajdhani Express in Dhanbad

When the police escort arrived and sought his ID he showed his passport, however, there was no visa. (Representational Image) When the police escort arrived and sought his ID he showed his passport, however, there was no visa. (Representational Image)

A doctor from Bangladesh allegedly travelling without valid visa was arrested aboard Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Dhanbad railway station by the state railway police on Saturday. The police said that the doctor could be mentally stressed as he claimed to have gone to Kolkata to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister mamta Banerjee, and now wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His family has been informed.

According to the police, Mohammad Jameel Choudhary was taken in custody by the GRP following a row over travelling without ticket aboard Rajdhani Express. The train, 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, had left Howrah on Saturday evening as per usual time. When the TTE began checking ticket in the B-6 compartment, the man in question could not produce a valid ticket. When the police escort arrived and sought his ID, he showed his passport. However, there was no visa. He was taken into custody and de-boarded at Dhanbad railway station, the next stop of the train, said a police officer.

On the basis of his passport, the man was identified as a resident of Komila district in Bangladesh. During initial questioning, he made claims like he had gone to meet West Bengal Chief Minister in Kolkata and now wanted to get the blessings of the Prime Minister. His claims are being verified, but it appears that he was mentally stressed. He has been sent to jail under the Passport Act for not travelling without proper documents, said Superintendent of Railway Police (Dhanbad) P Janardhan.

Janardhan added that the police have got in touch with his family and informed them about the developments. It has come to light that his father too is a doctor. So far, nothing incriminating has been found from his possession. He used to work at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Maldives in the past, but had left the job. The exact purpose of his visit to Kolkata is being inquired into, he said. Further investigations are on.

