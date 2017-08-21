Bangladeshi man jailed for illegal stay dies in hospital

Sirajulkhan’s term ended on July 27, but he could not be moved out of the hospital for deportation as he developed further health complications. (Representational image) Sirajulkhan’s term ended on July 27, but he could not be moved out of the hospital for deportation as he developed further health complications. (Representational image)

A 55-year-old Bangladeshi national, who was arrested in 2016 and was to be deported after completion of his jail term last month, died at a hospital in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Mohammad Noorbani Sirajulkhan, hailing from Noakhali district in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Bhiwandi police here in July last year for staying in India without a valid passport and visa, he said. A Thane court last year convicted him under relevant sections of The Foreigners Act-1946 and The Passports Act-1967 and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000, the official said.

During the jail term, Sirajulkhan suffered from paralysis and was admitted to J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on July 21 this year, he said. His jail term ended on July 27, but he could not be moved out of the hospital for deportation as he developed further health complications, he said. Khan died in the J J hospital on August 16 and later the postmortem was done, the police official said.

Subsequently, the J J Marg police station in Mumbai informed the Bhiwandi police about the man’s death. The Bhiwandi police registered a case of accidental death and were trying to contact the deceased’s family members, the official added.

