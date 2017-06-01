Bangladeshi man held in fake Indian currency notes case

A Bangladesh national was arrested in connection with an alleged fake currency case from Malda on Tuesday. Kalu Sheikh was arrested after the district police received information from the CID.

According to sources, Kalu Sheikh is a resident of Chapai, Nawabgunj of Manoharpur under Rajshahi division in Bangladesh. Sheikh allegedly entered Malda on May 16 from where he left for Berhampore in Murshidabad with fake currency samples. He later returned to Malda and was due to leave for Bangladesh in the next two days.

Calling him “notorious”, ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar said, “We had information about his whereabouts, and shared it with district police, leading to Sheikh’s arrest.”

As per agency sources, five printing presses owned by one Habil Sheikh, which printed high-quality FICN, were operating in Bangladesh. While Habil was arrested by Bangladesh police but later left on bail, Kalu Sheikh is a known associate.

“We had appealed to local court for 14-day police custody. Court remanded him to custody for 12 days. He will be interrogated and we will dig out details on his background and his overseas connection,” said SP (Malda) Arnab Ghosh.

As per sources, Malda and Murshidabad, which shares the border with Bangladesh, had been the gang’s main supply entry points to India. Post-demonetisation, the gang was trying to re-establish fake currency market and hence was meeting at different places with samples of high quality fake notes.

