Supreme Crisis
  • Bangladeshi man held for uploading private photos of ex-girlfriend

Bangladeshi man held for uploading private photos of ex-girlfriend

One cellphone, two SIM cards and one micro-SD card have been seized from the man’s possession, said the ACP. The accused was produced before a city court, which remanded him to police custody till January 19.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: January 14, 2018 6:09 am
Maharashtra ATS, Anti-terrorism squad, ATS arrests people with maoist links, Maoist links, Mumbai news, indian express news “Angered by the woman’s decision to avoid him, Abhijit Debnath started to upload her intimate pictures on Facebook… He also shared such photos to the woman’s relatives and friends through WhatsApp,” ACP Visal Garg said.
Related News

A BANGLADESHI national has been arrested for allegedly  uploading private photographs of his former girlfriend, a resident of Kolkata, on the social media. Following a complaint lodged by the woman, Naba Kumar Debnath alias Abhijit Debnath (22) — a resident of Khulna — was arrested from near the Central Metro station in Kolkata on Friday.

“Naba Kumar Debnath had introduced himself as Abhijit Debnath to the woman during their first meeting at Machlandapur railway station (North 24 Parganas). Soon, they developed a relationship…,” said ACP Visal Garg. “However, their relationship deteriorated when the complainant came to know that the accused was married with  a family in Bangladesh,” he added.

“Angered by the woman’s decision to avoid him, Abhijit Debnath started to upload her intimate pictures on Facebook… He also shared such photos to the woman’s relatives and friends through WhatsApp,” Garg said. A team of Kolkata Police’s cyber section worked on the profile of the person and found that Debnath had recently come to the city from Bangladesh, following which, he was arrested on Friday night, he added.

One cellphone, two SIM cards and one micro-SD card have been seized from the man’s possession, said the ACP. The accused was produced before a city court, which remanded him to police custody till January 19.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 14: Latest News