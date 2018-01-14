Bangladeshi man held for uploading private photos of ex-girlfriend

“Angered by the woman’s decision to avoid him, Abhijit Debnath started to upload her intimate pictures on Facebook… He also shared such photos to the woman’s relatives and friends through WhatsApp,” ACP Visal Garg said. “Angered by the woman’s decision to avoid him, Abhijit Debnath started to upload her intimate pictures on Facebook… He also shared such photos to the woman’s relatives and friends through WhatsApp,” ACP Visal Garg said.

A BANGLADESHI national has been arrested for allegedly uploading private photographs of his former girlfriend, a resident of Kolkata, on the social media. Following a complaint lodged by the woman, Naba Kumar Debnath alias Abhijit Debnath (22) — a resident of Khulna — was arrested from near the Central Metro station in Kolkata on Friday.

“Naba Kumar Debnath had introduced himself as Abhijit Debnath to the woman during their first meeting at Machlandapur railway station (North 24 Parganas). Soon, they developed a relationship…,” said ACP Visal Garg. “However, their relationship deteriorated when the complainant came to know that the accused was married with a family in Bangladesh,” he added.

“Angered by the woman’s decision to avoid him, Abhijit Debnath started to upload her intimate pictures on Facebook… He also shared such photos to the woman’s relatives and friends through WhatsApp,” Garg said. A team of Kolkata Police’s cyber section worked on the profile of the person and found that Debnath had recently come to the city from Bangladesh, following which, he was arrested on Friday night, he added.

One cellphone, two SIM cards and one micro-SD card have been seized from the man’s possession, said the ACP. The accused was produced before a city court, which remanded him to police custody till January 19.

