Bangladeshi arrested with ‘fake’ passport from airport

Airport Police on Monday arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly carrying a fake passport. The accused, Haditulla, was heading to Bangladesh from Mumbai via Kolkata, as per sources. During immigration checking, officials doubted Haditulla’s documents and found them to be fake, sources said. He was then handed over to the local police station and his documents were seized, they added.

Officials are trying to find out the background of the accused and if he had any links with a fake passport racket that came to light in January this year. Police had arrested four persons, including a Bangladeshi, in connection with the racket. Seven fake passports were also seized from their possession.

In April, Airport Police had arrested another man identified as Sharif Hassan with a fake passport. He, too, was a Bangladeshi.

“It seems easy for Bangladeshis to procure fake documents from Kolkata as Bengal shares its border with Bangladesh. Such touts are active in North-24 Parganas,” said a police official.

