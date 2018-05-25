Sheikh Hasina asks India for help in urging Myanmar to take Rohingyas back

Birbhum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University, in Birbhum, on Friday. (PTI Photo) Birbhum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University, in Birbhum, on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a two-day visit to India, requested PM Narendra Modi for help in urging Myanmar to take Rohingya Muslim refugees back, news agency ANI reported. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, She said her country had allowed the refugees to enter on humanitarian grounds but wants to repatriate them as soon as possible.

“Rohingyas have taken shelter in Bangladesh. We’ve given them a place on humanitarian grounds. We want them to return to their country as early as possible. I request you to help us to interact with Myanmar so that they take Rohingyas back,” she said.

At the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Bhavan, PM Modi said India and Bangladesh are two separate countries bonded by cooperation and understanding. “Be it culture or public policy, the people of the two countries get to learn a lot from each other,” the prime minister said. One such example is Bangladesh Bhavan, added Modi.

Aiming at strengthening culture and history of both the countries, PM Modi said the government will take the responsibility to even renovate the residence of Rabindranath Tagore “Kuthibaari” in Kushtiya district of Bangladesh.

“Like we have inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan in West Bengal, we have also taken the responsibility to renovate the residence of Ravindra Nath Tagore “Kuthibaari” in Kushtiya district of Bangladesh,” PM Modi said.

Modi said India and Bangladesh have written a “golden chapter” in recent years by solving issues that were earlier considered impossible to solve.

The two leaders are likely to hold bilateral meetings later in the day. Bangladesh information minister Hasanul Haq Inu said enhancing cultural co-operation is the prime agenda of Hasina’s visit.

Prime Minister Hasina is also expected to visit Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, which has been turned into a museum dedicated to the life and works of the Nobel laureate, and also the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, the ancestral home of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great patriot of the freedom movement in India.

