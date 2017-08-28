Bangladesh Navy Chief calls on Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley (PTI) Arun Jaitley (PTI)

Chief of the Bangladesh Navy Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed Monday called on Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and discussed ways to further broaden bilateral security cooperation. Admiral Ahmed also met with Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba and discussed issues relating to cooperation between the two navies.

Official sources said Jaitley and Ahmed discussed issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation. “The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral naval relations between India and Bangladesh and to explore new avenues for naval cooperation,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief, who is on a three-day visit beginning today, is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Admiral Ahmed is also scheduled to tour Visakhapatnam, where he will be visiting various naval establishments, including INS Kalinga, INS Karna and INS Satavahana.

Naval cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide range of activities including operational interactions through training, port calls and capacity augmentation initiatives.

