Bangladesh: Awami League cancels mass reception for PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File) Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File)

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, is due to return to Dhaka this evening.

The Awami League has cancelled its plan to arrange a mass reception for Prime Minister Hasina on her return from a four-day official visit to India, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Awami League Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap said the plan had been scrapped following a directive from the prime minister herself, who is also the president of the ruling party.

The Awami League had decided to arrange the reception for Hasina for her successful visit to India, the statement said.

