Bangladesh army thanks India for medical support

A top-ranking army official from Bangladesh on Friday thanked India’s armed forces for extending support to his country in the field of medicine. Maj Gen S M Motahar Hossain, Director General of Medical Services (DGMS) of Bangladesh Army met Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Unni, DG Armed Force Medical Services, and expressed gratitude for “unflinching” support and cooperation in areas of health and medicine.

Hossain also mentioned about treatment of Bangladeshi patients in India. India has been training doctors and paramedical staff of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh through the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services.

“Visiting DGMS sought expert technical advice on medical matters through telemedicine and in other sophisticated fields of surgery and organ transplant to which the hosts expressed willingness,” said an army statement.