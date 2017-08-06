Bangla man with fake IDs nabbed, linked to terror group: UP Police

Muzaffarnagar: File photo of suspected Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah, associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad from Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. (PTI/ UP ATS) Muzaffarnagar: File photo of suspected Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah, associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad from Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. (PTI/ UP ATS)

UTTAR PRADESH Police said on Sunday that their Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Bangladesh national Abdullah, who was allegedly associated with the Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), from Muzaffarnagar district.

Police said that Abdullah, 26, was staying in the state since 2011. The ATS have also detained three other youths for questioning in connection with the arrest, they said. The ATS team has launched a hunt to trace another Bangladesh national Faizan, who is also allegedly a member of ABT, and working with Abdullah, said police. Abdullah hails from Momin Shahi district in Bangladesh and will be produced before a court on Monday, said police.

According to police, they recently received a tip-off that a few Bangladesh nationals, all allegedly members of ABT, were staying in western Uttar Pradesh using fake identities. Following investigations, an ATS team led by Additional SP Brijesh Srivastav arrested Abdullah from Kutesara locality in Charthawal police station area on Sunday morning, they said.

“During interrogation, Abdullah confessed to being a Bangladesh national and a member of the ABT. Abdullah told police that he was helping his associate Faizan, also a resident of Bangladesh, prepare fake ID cards, mostly for people from Bangladesh to help them find safe hideouts in India. Police are still questioning Abdullah,” said Anand Kumar, Additional DGP, Law and Order.

Police claimed that they had recovered four fake stamps and 13 fake ID cards from Abdullah’s Muzaffarnagar residence, and that they were trying to locate those in whose names these cards were made. ADGP Kumar said Abdullah was living in Muzaffarnagar for the last month and earlier residing in the Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 from where he managed an Aadhar card and passport in his name.

Additional SP Srivastava said, “During interrogation, Abdullah said he came to India in 2011 and stayed at a mosque in Deoband in Saharanpur before shifting to Muzaffarnagar last month. Abdullah had told his neighbour that he was resident of Assam.” On the basis of information provided by Abdullah, a raid was conducted at a house in Saharanpur where Faizan believed to have been staying on rent for the last four months, he said.

Police also claimed to have recovered “jihadi literature” and documents in Bangla on making explosives from the house in Saharanpur, and recovered a colour printer and several fake ID cards, said Srivastava. “Abdullah claims he came in contact with Faizan while staying in India. This information needed to be verified,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App