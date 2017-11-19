Bandipora encounter: CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 11 lakh ex gratia for slain IAF commando from Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Indian Air Force (IAF) commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala, who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Kashmir, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh for his family.

Nirala, a resident of Badladih area in Bihar’s Rohtas district, was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora yesterday. He was a member of the IAF’s Garud Commando Force. In his condolence message, Kumar said that the entire country would remember the supreme sacrifice of the brave son of Bihar.

The chief minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 11 lakh to the next of the kin of the commando, an official release said, adding that Nirala’s body would be cremated with full police honours. Kumar prayed to the almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the release said.

