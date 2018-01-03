Bandh total in Amravati, stray incidents of violence reported

Responding to the call given by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, a total bandh was observed in the district on Wednesday protesting Monday’s violence at Bhima Koregaon. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor through resident deputy collector Nitin Vyavahare.

The memorandum submitted to the CM and Governor demanded that those involved in the violence at Bhima Koregaon be booked under the National Security Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Act.

They also demanded trying the case in a fast track court with lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to plead it.

The protesters also demanded permanent police security for the Smriti Stumbh at Bhima Koregaon and compensation worth Rs. one crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 75,000 each to those injured in the violence.

They also demanded an impartial probe in the matter through a panel headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan.

The protesters demanded the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide who, they alleged, were responsible for the violence against the dalits.

Barring stray incidents of tyre burning and stone pelting, the bandh was largely peaceful in the city and the district, said officials

State transport buses and city buses did not ply on the roads while the Collector ordered closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

