Bandh over ST status cripples lower Assam

Life in several districts of lower Assam was severely affected on Wednesday following a 24-hour bandh called by the All Koch-Rajbangshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) complaining of delay in granting Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbangshi community by the central government despite repeated promises. While AKRSU supporters blocked roads and forced shops and establishments to shut down, hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities and other goods to Assam and the Northeastern region were stranded at the Assam-West Bengal inter-state gate at Srirampur.

A few trucks and other vehicles were damaged when bandh supporters either set them on fire or pelted stones for allegedly violating the bandh. The proposal for granting ST status to six communities of Assam has been pending with the Centre for several years.

