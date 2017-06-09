Bandh over Patidar youth’s death hits Mehsana

Mehsana town and parts of the north Gujarat remained shut on Thursday after Patidar outfits called a bandh against the death of a Patidar youth, who allegedly died of police torture in custody.

Besides Mehsana, Unjha, Visnagar, Patan and Vijapur were affected by the bandh. There were also reports of arson and violence.

While the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has said there were at least three incidents of mobs torching private property and state buses, Mehsana SP Chaitanya Mandalik said one incident of arson was reported in the district. Unidentified persons torched a state transport bus near Visnagar town, PTI quoted police as saying. “No one was hurt in the incident,” an official of the Mehsana police control room said.

No FIR has yet been filed against police officers in connection with to the death of Ketan Patel, even after the state government ordered the police to do so. Police insisted that they would lodge the FIR only after Ketan’s family or anyone from his community lodged a complaint. The family and the community leaders, however, want police to file the FIR suo motu based on the government’s directive.

“From morning till now, the district SP repeatedly went to Mehsana civil hospital and requested relatives (of Ketan) to lodge a complaint, but nobody filed a complaint,” a statement released by the police read. Ketan’s family refused to claim his body. They have questioned the autopsy report that mentioned more than 30 “superficial injuries”. “We asked them to give their objection in writing, which they did not do,” the police release said.

