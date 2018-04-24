Bandh in Jharkhand as Kurmi outfits seek inclusion in ST list

Ranchi: Members from Jharkhand Kurmi Vikash Morcha (OBC) raise slogans demanding for reservation during Jharkhand Bandh torchlight procession in Ranchi on Sunday. PTI Photo Ranchi: Members from Jharkhand Kurmi Vikash Morcha (OBC) raise slogans demanding for reservation during Jharkhand Bandh torchlight procession in Ranchi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Kurmi community, which enjoys Other Backward Class (OBC) status in Jharkhand, wants to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. However, the Sarna (followers of traditional tribal faith) are opposing their demand, saying their inclusion will squeeze the space in the reserved quota, besides creating a rift between the two communities.

Kurmis are estimated to be 10-12 per cent of the state’s population, while their leaders claim their votes could be instrumental in over 25 per cent seats. Some Kurmi community organisations called for a statewide bandh Monday, which received tepid response. A senior police official said: “The bandh was peaceful. A total of 866 people were detained till 5 pm. Maximum detention was from Ranchi. No untoward incident was reported.” Some other organisations are planning a massive rally on April 29 in the state capital to press for the demand. Earlier, some Kurmi MLAs, not from the ruling party, wrote to the state government demanding that the Kurmi community be included in the ST list. No official exercise on this demand has begun yet. Sarna central committee leaders said they were opposing this demand and would roll out a detailed strategy to counter them.

The main argument of the Kurmi community (also called Kudumi/Mahato) is that they were part of the ST list of 1931 and remained so till 1950, when their name was struck off in the then state of Bihar. Sheetal Ohdar, central president of Kurmi Vikas Morcha, which led the bandh call, said: “There was tepid response within Ranchi city. But outside it, particularly in Kolhan region (Jamshedpur, Chaibasa and Seraikela Kharsawan districts), members of our community protested in thousands.” he said. “We don’t have political leaders. We are people from the community, who feel wronged about not having been included in the ST list.”

Asked about opposition from Sarna followers, Ohdar said: “The Supreme Court has lifted the 50 per cent reservation cap. If we are included in the ST category, our numbers will increase and, so, the state government will have to enhance the reservation limit.”

Before the 2014 Assembly polls, Ohdar had raised the demand, saying the community would vote for the party that agrees to it. Sarna central committee president Phool Chandra Tirkey said: “We have held our own mega meetings against the Kurmis’ demand, and burnt their effigies. They will not only impinge on our people’s chances for government jobs… but also divide society and create tension before the 2019 elections.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App