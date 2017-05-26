Traders body in Tamil Nadu also to down shutters opposing GST slabs on May 30

The traders have decided to close their shops on May 30 seeking the government to change the GST slabs. The traders have decided to close their shops on May 30 seeking the government to change the GST slabs.

Traders Federation of Tamil Nadu on Friday extended its support to the May 30 bandh call given by various bodies, including hotel owners association and medical shop owners, opposing the GST slabs and on-line trade respectively. Talking to reporters, after a meeting of local traders body, the Federation President A M Vikramaraja said that all the shops and trades affiliated to the federation will be closed.

The Medical Shop Owners have already announced to down their shutters on May 30, protesting against the decision on on-line trade of medicines. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association and Association of Shop Owners have also decided to close their establishments on that day, seeking the Government to change the slabs in GST.

With nearly one crore members in the federation, there are about 21 lakh shops across Tamil Nadu and the members will stage demonstration on that day in all the district headquarters, said. The people will have to face lot of hardship due to the closure of three major essential sectors and considering this the Government has to take immediate action, Vikaramaraja said.

