Bandh against killing of Congress leader, others hits normal life

Normal life was on Thursday affected in the coal city of Dhanbad following a bandh called by Congress to protest against the killing of party leader Neeraj Singh and three others. Railway passengers were stranded at Dhanbad station as private and public vehicles were off the road.

Bandh supporters burnt tyres at different places of NH-31 that crosses through the city. Business establishments remained closed while examinations in educational institutes were cancelled, officials said.

No untoward incident was reported in connection with the bandh which was supported by JMM, JD(U), Marxists Coordination Committee and Jharkhand Vikash Morcha.

Congress leader and former deputy mayor of Dhanbad Neeraj Singh and his three aides — personal assistant Ashok Yadav, bodyguard Munna Tiwary and driver Gholtu — were shot dead on the evening of March 21 by unidentified gunmen near Singh’s residence at Steel Gate under Saraidhela police station.

Abhishek Singh, younger brother of the slain leader, has lodged an FIR naming five persons, including Jharia MLA and BJP leader Sanjiv Singh, as an accused.

Neeraj Singh had contested against Sanjiv Singh, his cousin, from Jharia in 2015 Assembly election. In January, a close supporter of Sanjiv Singh was gunned down at Steel Gate in which Neeraj Singh was made an accused.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sanjiv Singh denied that he was anyway linked to the killing of Neeraj Singh.

He said that he did not know why he was made an accused in the case but was ready to face any investigation.

Sanjiv Singh also demanded a high level probe into the incident by the state government.

