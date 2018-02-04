Bandaru Dattatreya asks white paper on Telangana govt’s “failed” TS 2 BHK scheme

Bandaru Dattatreya. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Bandaru Dattatreya. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya Sunday asked the Telangana government to come out with a white paper on its “failed” double bedroom housing scheme. The senior BJP leader also appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after some leaders of both the TDP and the TRS expressed their “disappointment” with the Union budget.

“The 2 BHK housing programme of the Telangana government has failed. The Central government is sanctioning funds as its share for the scheme. Despite that, their (TRS government’s) promise is still not fulfilled. I demand that a white paper should be brought out on the 2 BHK housing project so that people should also know. “I know there are difficulties in view of land acquisition for double-bed room houses,” the Secunderabad MP told reporters here.

The TS 2BHK scheme envisages providing 2-bedroom Houses to all the houseless poor families in the state in a phased manner. Dattatreya further said the state government cannot blame the Centre on many of the farmers’ issues as agriculture is a state subject.

The former Union minister also accused the Telangana government of not encouraging farmers to avail the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and other such schemes. Dattatreya claimed that suicides by farmers have risen in Telangana which is “alarming”.

Terming the Union budget as revolutionary, progressive and pro-poor, Dattatraya said, “In the budget, highest priority has been given to farmers and rural areas and big allocations for infrastructure growth.

“The central funds for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been increased comparatively from the last year. This should not be made a political issue,” he said. “Instead of coming under pressure of opposition parties particularly the Congress, they (AP and Telangana governments) should see whatever the Central government is giving… Please study in detail and then if any problems are there then come to the prime minister and talk to him,” Dattatreya said.

“Rather than that just for the sake of Opposition pressure, if you follow their way it will not be in the interests of either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh states,” he said.

