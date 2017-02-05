Bandaru Dattatreya asks Telangana govt to fast-track Hyderabad Metro project

Bandaru Dattatreya at the parliament in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 161116 Bandaru Dattatreya at the parliament in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 161116

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday asked the Telangana government to speed up completion of the ongoing elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project and to start operations on the completed stretches. He also wanted the state government to release its share of Rs 300 crore towards the Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) Phase-II suburban rail project to enable its early completion.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Works on the Nagole-Mettuguda stretch and Miyapur-SR Nagar stretch of HMR was completed and the works to connect Secunderabad and towards Begumpet should be completed at the earliest and it should be thrown open to public soon,” Dattatreya, the Secunderabad MP told reporters.

“The state government and HMR officials should convene a meeting to fix a date for the inauguration and once a decision is taken I will meet Prime Minister and invite him to inaugurate the project,” he added.

Dattatreya, who held a review meeting this evening with railway and metro rail officials, said if the HMR project is completed it will reduce pollution and traffic congestion on roads and nearly 12-14 lakh commuters will also be benefited every day.

The Union Budget gave a major boost especially for infrastructure projects in South Central Railway (SCR) wherein Rs 3,034 crore has been sanctioned for 2017-18, as against Rs 2,134 crore sanctioned in 2016-17 fiscal, he said.

On the MMTS phase-II project, Dattatreya said “In the Union Budget, the Railway Ministry allocated Rs 100 crore as its share towards MMTS Phase-II completion and now the Telangana government should allocate Rs 300 crore soon for its speedy completion”.

The UPA government during its ten years tenure did not release funds for the project, he claimed. The Minister further said Rs 558 crore for construction of seven RUBs and Rs 385 crore towards construction for 12 ROBs in Telangana has been sanctioned.

Under the Station Redevelopment Project — Secunderabad and Vijayawada Railway Stations on SCR have been included, Dattatreya added.