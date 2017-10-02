Banaras Hindu University VC Girish Chandra Tripathi goes on leave

The government has already expedited its search for his successor. Last week, the university uploaded an advertisement on its website seeking applications for the V-C’s post over the next one month. The government has already expedited its search for his successor. Last week, the university uploaded an advertisement on its website seeking applications for the V-C’s post over the next one month.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Girish Chandra Tripathi went on leave on Monday citing personal reasons, according to varsity sources. Tripathi and BHU Registrar did not respond to calls and an SMS left by this reporter. As first reported by The Indian Express on September 28, the government had sounded out the V-C on the option of going on leave. Tripathi is learnt to have put in his application on Monday, less than two months before he retires as the head.

The V-C had been at the centre of a firestorm over his alleged mishandling of protests by women students over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on campus and several cases of alleged institutional bias against women.

As per the BHU Act, if the university head goes on leave, the Rector will act as the head and, in the Rector’s absence, the university Registrar will assume charge as V-C. Tripathi’s replacement, till he is on leave, has to be decided by the HRD Ministry.

The government has already expedited its search for his successor. Last week, the university uploaded an advertisement on its website seeking applications for the V-C’s post over the next one month.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry is learnt to have moved a file to constitute the search-cum-selection committee that will screen all applications and send a shortlist of three finalists for the top job to the government.

