Government forms three member panel for BHU V-C post

The government on Thursday constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee headed by economist Vijay Kelkar to find the next vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Kelkar is the former chairman of the 13th Finance Commission and the architect of Goods and Services Tax. The President has approved IIT-Roorkee director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and IIT-Gandhinagar director Sudhir Kumar Jain as the other two members of the search panel.

The government had advertised the post last month and has received close to 300 applications so far. Candidates are expected to be interviewed this month.

BHU’s incumbent head Girish Chandra Tripathi, who was at the centre of a controversy over his alleged mishandling of protests by women students over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on campus, continues to remain on leave and is unlikely to join office before his retirement on November 27, The Indian Express has learnt.

He had put in his leave request on October 2, less than two months before he retired as the university head. Tripathi took the decision on advice of the government.

In his absence, BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi has been running the university on the directions of the Executive Council.

