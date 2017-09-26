BHU violence: NHRC issue notices to UP govt, V-C on inaction over eve-teasing complaint

BHU violence: In a statement, NHRC said: “Notices issued to Chief Secy, DGP UP and BHU VC calling for a detailed report in the matter. The response is expected within 4 weeks.” BHU violence: In a statement, NHRC said: “Notices issued to Chief Secy, DGP UP and BHU VC calling for a detailed report in the matter. The response is expected within 4 weeks.”

Following violence on the Banaras Hindu university campus, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and BHU Vice-Chancellor on inaction over eve-teasing complaint and harsh police action against students. In a statement to the media, the NHRC said: “Suo motu cognizance taken in subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by UP police. Notices issued to Chief Secy, DGP UP and BHU VC calling for a detailed report in the matter. The response is expected within 4 weeks.”

The development comes hours after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence on the campus. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police in BHUwhere a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. “A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incidents,” UP government spokesperson and cabinet minister Srikant Sharma told PTI. Also Read: BHU lathicharge LIVE updates

“If they wish to do politics, they should do it with us and not with students. They should keep away from holding agitations in campuses,” he said. On lathicharge on girl students sitting on dharna against the alleged eve-teasting on the campus, he said, “We are identifying those ‘outsiders’ who are using the students to do politics and also identifying those who indulged in lathicharge.” Also Read: If we listen to every girl, we can’t run the university: BHU V-C Girish Chandra Tripathi

The violence on the campus erupted after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the vice-chancellor at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah yesterday spoke to the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to address the issue, even as opposition parties targeted the BJP over the police action on the campus.

Meanwhile, in an interview to the Indian Express, the varsity’s vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi had said: “This (Thursday’s) incident is very unfortunate. I am very sad about it. But sometimes issues are there and some issues are created. This issue was created. I think this issue was created by outsiders and the shape it took is what is more unfortunate than the initial incident itself.”

