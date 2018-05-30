Banaras Hindu University student found dead, left suicide note: police

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Police said Khyati Singh, a student of environment studies, was found hanging at around 5 am in her rented accommodation near BHU.

By: Express News Service | Varanasi | Published: May 30, 2018 5:34:08 am
A 27-year-old PhD student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) allegedly hanged herself in her room early on Tuesday. Police said Khyati Singh, a student of environment studies, was found hanging at around 5 am in her rented accommodation near BHU. Lanka police station officer Sanjeev Mishra said, “The student left a suicide note in which she says she blames nobody for her death and apologises to her fiance and family for taking the step.” Singh was brain dead when she was taken to the hospital and subsequently passed away, police said, adding that they are investigating her death.

