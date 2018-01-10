Ban ‘regressive’ corporate funding: Sitaram Yechury writes to Arun Jaitley

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

ARGUING THAT electoral bonds are a “deeply regressive” move as they make the donor, donee and the amount “a state secret”, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to ban corporate funding to political parties, set up a state corpus for electoral funding and bring the election expenditures of political parties within a legal limit with a provision for stringent punishment for violators.

In a letter to Jaitley, Yechury said there is need for stringent reform in electoral funding, as over the years the system has become more skewed towards those with more money. Contesting elections, he contended, is now like a business enterprise — possible only for the wealthy. He called for a ban on corporate funds from being made available to political parties.

“We believe that corporates, and especially big corporates, see funding of political parties as an investment, an effective and easy way of being able to push policy in directions that suit them,” Yechury wrote. “Political parties too, on being recipient of corporate funding, use stints in government to make policies that suit ‘friendly’ corporates.”

According to Yechury, the measures introduced by the government have “reversed any move towards transparent and clean political funding that may have been possible”.

