‘Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter won’t affect Goa tourism’

The new rules notified recently by Union environment ministry ban the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camels for slaughter houses. (AP Photo/File) The new rules notified recently by Union environment ministry ban the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camels for slaughter houses. (AP Photo/File)

The Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter will not affect tourism in Goa, state minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle in animal markets for slaughter following which there were reports in a section of media that there may be shortage of beef in Goa. However, Ajgaonkar, who is the state tourism minister, refuted such reports. “There is no shortage of beef in the state. The supplies continue for the restaurants and other places,” he told PTI on Thursday.

The Centre’s new rules will not have an impact in Goa, he said adding that people come to the coastal state to relish its authentic seafood cuisine.

“Tourists come here for sea and sand and to eat fish curry and rice. They visit Goa to taste the authentic Goan cuisine, which includes dishes made of fish,” Ajgaonkar said.

The new rules notified recently by the Union environment ministry ban the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camels for slaughter houses or for sacrifice for religious purpose.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App