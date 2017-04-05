Ban on highway liquor vends: Highways in Punjab shrink by 30 km

National highway liquor ban, liquor ban Maharashtra, Maharashtra loss liquor ban, Supreme Court liquor ban highway, highway liquor ban, SC highway liquor ban, Maharashtra legislature, India news, Indian express National highway liquor ban, liquor ban Maharashtra, Maharashtra loss liquor ban, Supreme Court liquor ban highway, highway liquor ban, SC highway liquor ban, Maharashtra legislature, India news, Indian express

In a bid to circumvent the Supreme Court order on banning liquor sale on highways, the Punjab government on Tuesday denotified stretches totalling 30 kilometres on seven state highways and made them a part of urban roads. Taking cue from Rajasthan, which denotified parts of state highways earlier during the day, Punjab too has denotified stretches that were earlier state highways but later became part of city roads.

The state has taken the plea that these roads were earlier part of state highways but over the years, these parts were rendered to be city roads after bypasses were constructed to decongest traffic inside major cities. The state government, in its orders on Tuesday, also mentioned that under the existing central government policy for national highways, certain bypass stretches are already excluded from the highways. The order listed five national highways on which the bypasses were excluded. It also said bypasses, under construction for five more national highways, would become functional in the current fiscal and these would stand denotified soon after.

A government spokesperson denied it was a move to skirt the SC ban but was in line with centre’s policy. “Just that we should have done it earlier. But it is better late than never,” said an official.

The denotification is likely to help less than 500 liquor outlets. Sale of liquor earns over Rs 5,000 crore annually for the exchequer. As part of its new excise policy, the state government has already reduced the total number of auctioned liquor vends across Punjab by 484. About another 2,500 liquor outlets including vends, hotels, bars and restaurants have been affected by apex court’s ban. Sources said national highways had a greater density of liquor selling outlets than the state highways and they were waiting and watching to act as far as national highways are concerned.

The roads denotified by today’s order include Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh, Balachaur-Garshankar, Moga-Kotkapura, Moga-Harike , Gagan Chowk to Liberty Chowk, JCS Saviour School to Bhaironpur Sirhind Chunni Road, Malikpur Chowk to Dalhousie By-pass.

The five national highways included Sambhu-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar up to Wagah Border section of NH1 (Ludhiana bypass, Jalandhar bypass, Amritsar bypass), Pathankot-Amritsar-Makhu-Faridkot-Bathinda-Malout-Abohar-Ganganagar up to Rajasthan border section of NH-15 (Dina Nagar bypass, Dhariwal bypass, Batala bypass, Kathunagal bypass, Verka bypass, Abohar bypass), Zirakpur-Patiala-Sangrur-Bathinda section of NH-64 (Patiala bypass, Dhanaula bypass, Sangrur bypass), Phagwara-Banga-Nawanshahr-Balachaur-Ropar NH-344A (Phagwara bypass) and Kharar-Samrala-Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road section of NH-95 (Morinda bypass).

The five national highways on which the bypasses would become functional in the current fiscal include Pathankot-Amritsar-Makhu-Faridkot-Bathinda-Malout-Abohar-Ganganagar up to Rajasthan border section of NH-15 (Amritsar bypass, Nashera bypass, Harike bypass, Zira bypass, Talwandi Bhai bypass, Mudki bypass, Faridkot & Kotkapura bypass), Zirakpur-Chandigarh-Ropar up to Himachal border section of NH-21 (Kurali bypass), Phagwara-Banga-Nawanshahr-Balachaur-Ropar NH-344A (Nawanshahr bypass), Kharar-Samrala-Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road section of NH-95 (Samrala bypass), and Jalandhar-Moga-Barnala-Sangrur-Patran-Kanauri-Narwana-Rohtak up to Haryana border section of NH-71 (Nakhodar bypass, Shahkot bypass, Dharmkot bypass, Jalalabad bypass, Barnala bypass).

