Ban on diesel vehicles: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over ‘casual attitude’

The Supreme Court Friday rued the Centre’s “casual attitude” in filing an appeal against an order of the National Green Tribunal to ban diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the capital. A bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur noticed that the appeal filed by the government, through the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, did not include the orders passed by the apex court on this issue in its earlier proceedings.

“How can you file a petition like this? What is this casual attitude? On one hand, you talk about your big economy but on the other, you file your appeal in matters like this in such a fashion,” remarked the bench, as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi stood up to argue for the appeal.

The AG responded that the orders passed by the top court were interim orders. “Maybe they were interim orders but you still have to file everything before us. You have not filed both the orders passed by this court in this matter,” said the bench, declining to hear the matter unless the appeal contains all relevant documents.

Accepting the court’s view, Rohatgi requested the bench to post the matter for hearing next week but the court said it would give a date only after the government files documents.

The appeal argued that there was already a regime in place to check the fitness of a vehicle and that banning vehicles based on their age defied any rationale. “On the contrary, various credible reports show that there is only a marginal contribution of 10 year-plus diesel vehicles,” said the plea.