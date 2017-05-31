Ban on cattle sale for slaughter: Kerala govt plans convening of special Assembly session

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CPI Office in New Delhi on Monday (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CPI Office in New Delhi on Monday (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the state government will challenge the Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. A special cabinet meeting will be called Thursday where the government will discuss the steps to oppose the Centre’s decision. It also plans to convene a special Assembly session to discuss and deliberate with other parties on the way forward. Legal experts will also be consulted.

CM Vijayan had appealed to all state chief ministers to object to the “covert attempt to usurp the powers of the state legislature in the guise of rules under a Central Act.”

“Unless we stand together and oppose this anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular move, it may mark the beginning of a series of similar measures aimed at destroying the federal, democratic fabric and secular culture of our country. I would, therefore, fervently appeal to you to convey your objection to the 2017 Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, to the Prime Minister and to request him to withdraw the Rules introduced without any consultation with the states,” Vijayan stated in the letter written to all CMs.

Several petitions, including one by Congress MLA Haibi Eden, against the Centre’s cattle ban is in front of the Kerala High Court which argue that the subject of animal markets come under the state list. The petitions say that the decision is aimed at breaking religious amity in society.

On Tuesday, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court issued a four-week stay on the Centre’s notification. A division bench comprising Justices Mv Muralidharan and CV Karthikeyan issued the interim order on separate petitions filed by S Selvagomathi and Asik Elahi Baba.

