Ban lifted, but Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad takes Rajdhani

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, Ravindra Gaikwad, took Rajdhani Express train while traveling from Mumbai to Delhi even after the air-travel ban imposed against him was lifted. According to a report by TOI, Gaikwad took the train from Mumbai last week.

“At that time he already had a confirmed train ticket and hence he traveled by train. This time, there were four to five people traveling with him and hence he chose to take the train again. He isn’t trying to avoid flying after whatever happened. Everything related to that incident is over and has been fixed. There is no point discussing it again and again,” the report quoted a close aide of Gaikwad as saying.

Ravindra Gaikwad had courted controversy after he engaged in a physical altercation with a senior Air India staff while on-board a flight, following which a restriction was imposed on him by several airlines. Gaikwad, while maintaining a defensive stance, had also written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju demanding his intervention into the matter and expressing regret, following which the ban was lifted.

