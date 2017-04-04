Ban cow slaughter to promote harmony: Ajmer dargah head to government

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah has said that the government should put a ban on the slaughter of all bovine animals as well as the sale of beef to promote communal harmony in the country.

Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Monday that Muslims should take initiative to stay away from slaughter of bovine animals and not consume beef so that a good and positive message could be communicated in the country.

He announced that he and his family members will not eat beef now onwards and said that the government should declare cow as the national animal.

Releasing his message in the presence of religious heads of various shrines from different parts of the country during 805th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Khan also said that saying ‘triple talaq’ at one time for seeking divorce is not as per the Shariah law and Muslims should refrain from disobeying the Sharia law.

“The government should widely impose ban on slaughtering of all bovine animals and sale of beef, which is one of the prominent reasons for communal hatred. Muslims should become an example by taking resolution to not consume beef in the interest of communal harmony in the country,” he said.

Welcoming the Gujarat government’s move to enact a law with the provision of life sentence for those found guilty of cow slaughter, the Deewan said that the central government should declare cow as the national animal if the government wants to protect it.

“Cow is the symbol of religious belief. Not only the government, but it is also the duty of every follower of the religion to protect them,” he said.

On the practice of ‘triple talaq’, he said that it is not only irrelevant today but against the sentiments of the Quran.

He said that while practising justified divorce, the side of the woman should be considered equally and detailed dialogue with her should also take place.

The Deewan said that there are several provisions in the Quran to ensure self-respect and dignity to women in the society.

He said that saying ‘talaq’ three times in one sitting is not a religiously valid practice and there should be a period of time between repeating ‘talaq’ thrice for divorce.

The religious heads of various sufi shrines from various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar among others were present on the occasion.

