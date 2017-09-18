Bamboo reserve to boost Northeast region’s economy, says Nagaland CM T R Zeliang

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang (Source: PTI/File) Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang (Source: PTI/File)

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Monday said the North-east region is home to almost 60 per cent of the country’s bamboo reserve which will boost the economy of the region, if it is scientifically exploited.

“If the true potential of bamboo for bringing sustainable development to the region is to be realised, we need to study and identify its appropriate uses by adapting modern technology for processing it,” Zeliang said while addressing a gathering on World Bamboo Day at Nagaland Bamboo Research Centre, Dimapur.

In order to realize the vision of building the economy of the region through development of bamboo as a primary resource, active participation of all is a must, the chief minister said. The approach has to be on a participative mission mode involving the government of India and concerned states,organizations, agencies and all stake holders, he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of DoNER for its decision to notify the up-gradation of Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency to that of a Regional Bamboo Research Centre (RBRC) and also charting our roadmap for formation of the North East Bamboo Development Council (NEBDC). Secretary, DoNER, Naveen Verma, senior officials from North East Council and Mission Directors of the North eastern states attended the function.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App