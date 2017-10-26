Balloons with ‘I love Pakistan’ seized from Kanpur shop, 2 detained

A raid was carried out in Govind Nagar and packets of balloons with imprints of “I Love Pakistan” and “Habibi”, which means “my love” or “my darling”, were seized from a vendor, who has a shop in the area, they said. (Source: ANI) A raid was carried out in Govind Nagar and packets of balloons with imprints of “I Love Pakistan” and “Habibi”, which means “my love” or “my darling”, were seized from a vendor, who has a shop in the area, they said. (Source: ANI)

Balloons with “I Love Pakistan” imprinted on them being sold at a shop here have been seized and two persons detained in connection with it, the police said today. A raid was carried out in Govind Nagar and packets of balloons with imprints of “I Love Pakistan” and “Habibi”, which means “my love” or “my darling”, were seized from a vendor, who has a shop in the area, they said.

The balloons were being sold from a provision store near the Govind Nagar police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Singh said. A police complaint has been registered for making assertions prejudicial to national-integration under the Indian Penal Code.

City Superintendent of Police (South) Ashok Verma told PTI that advocate Ajai Pratap Singh, who is associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, first noticed the balloons when he had gone to make purchases for his son’s birthday. He immediately passed on the information to Govind Nagar police who swung into action and detained the retail vendor and supplier whose identities have been established as Sunny and Sameer Vig respectively, Verma said.

He said both were residents of Govind Nagar. The detained persons disclosed that the balloons came from ‘Gubbarey Wali Gali’ in Sadar Bazar, the biggest and the oldest wholesale market in Delhi, and a team has been sent there for further investigation.

Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Alok Singh, meanwhile, appealed to the citizens to immediately share information with the police if they come across any such thing.

