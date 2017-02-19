Jat Balidan Diwas: Thousands gather to protest amid heightened security across Haryana

On Balidan Diwas or ‘Sacrifice Day’, police and paramilitary forces are out in full strength across the state to maintain law and order. (Source: Express photo) On Balidan Diwas or ‘Sacrifice Day’, police and paramilitary forces are out in full strength across the state to maintain law and order. (Source: Express photo)

Thousands of Jats in Haryana have been gathering at different dharna venues across 19 districts to participate in the Balidan Diwas or ‘Sacrifice Day’, being observed to mark the deaths of those who died during the Jat quota stir in February 2016. Police and paramilitary forces are out in full strength across the state to maintain law and order. Jassia village of Rohtak district has emerged as the centre of today’s agitation. Thousands of women have also reached the dharna venue.

Security heightened as Jats gather in protest against the killing of 21 members of the community during a quote agitation last year. (Source: Express photo) Security heightened as Jats gather in protest against the killing of 21 members of the community during a quote agitation last year. (Source: Express photo)

READ | Changed face of Jat quota protest: Women turn out to shield their men

The traffic on the National Highway 71A — which connects Rohtak to Panipat — has been diverted because of movement of protesters. Hundreds of tractor-trolleys are bringing in protestors. Women have reached to dharna venues singing songs in support of the quota stir.

Security check post near Jat Education Society. (Source: Express photo) Security check post near Jat Education Society. (Source: Express photo)

All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti led by Yashpal Malik has given call for the fresh round of agitation to demand withdrawal of cases lodged against the protesters in connection with the February 2016 violence. As the agitation took a violent turn last year, 30 were killed and 21 Jats of them were jats. Jassia had no casualties in last year’s protests, though a youth from these parts was injured in police firing.

Jats on their way to a protest venue in Haryana. (Source: Express photo) Jats on their way to a protest venue in Haryana. (Source: Express photo)

With the issue of reservations for Jats before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the demands this year are not so much about quotas as they are for “justice” for the community: withdrawal of cases of murder and attempt to murder against last year’s protesters, release of 58 protesters from jail and a job for every family that lost a member during the agitation. In their speeches, the protesters have also been targeting the Khattar-led BJP government in the state, a move aimed at mobilising the community ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

Women have also come out in large numbers today. (Source: Express photo) Women have also come out in large numbers today. (Source: Express photo)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd