Bali volcano eruption: Sushma Swaraj monitoring situation, Indian mission opens help desk

Reaching out to the Indians stranded in Bali, where the highest level volcano alert has been issued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is monitoring the situation personally. She asked the people not to worry and assured assistance of the Indian mission in Bali.

“Indians in Bali – Pls do not worry. Pradeep Rawat Indian Ambassador in Jakarta @IndianEmbJkt and Sunil Babu Consul General @cgibali are on the job and I am monitoring this personally(sic),” she said on Twitter.

The Consulate General of India in Bali has set up a help desk at the airport for those seeking aid. They further informed people in a tweet that the desk, which is on the second floor of the International terminal, will be operational from 9 am.

Mount Agung in Bali has been spewing huge columns of white and gray ash, which are going as high as 3,000 meters above its cone, since the weekend. Indonesian authorities issued warnings for villagers to evacuate the area while the airport remained closed for second day disrupting travel for a huge number of people, including tourists.

Lava is welling in the crater of the rumbling volcano, which sometimes gets reflected as an orange-red glow in the ash plumes. Its explosions can be heard about 12 kilometers (7 1/2 miles) away.

