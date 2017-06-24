Balance on SIT list: Two still on run, two murder cases in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Over 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced in the violence. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. Over 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced in the violence. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.

THE SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT), set up three-and-a-half years ago to probe cases related to the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts, is yet to trace two accused, who have been chargeheeted in two cases. Barring these, the SIT till now has completed investigation into 509 cases and initiated action against 1,478 accused.

The two on the run are Brijveer (36) and Gaurav (22) from the Jat community. Both residents of Muzaffarnagar district, police have attached their properties. Chargesheets have been filed into both incidents, which took place in Muzaffarnagar.

According to SIT records, while Brijveer is wanted in a dacoity and murder case lodged at Bhaurakalan police station, Gaurav has been booked at Fugana police station for dacoity and arson. The SIT said a reward of Rs 5,000 each has been declared on their heads.

“After procuring court orders, properties of Brijveer and Gaurav had been attached. Barring Brijveer and Gaurav, action has been taken against all other accused facing charges in riot cases,” said Muzaffarnagar Additional Superintendent of Police Bajrang Bali, who is supervising the SIT.

A resident of Mohammadpur Rai Singh village, Brijveer was booked for the murder of his neighbour Raeesudeen, whose body was set on fire inside his house. In all, police had booked 21 in the case, said an SIT official.

Gaurav, on the other hand, was accused of being involved in dacoity and arson at Hasanpur village. A local, Sarvar, had accused 17 persons, including Gaurav and his father Brijpal, of attacking his house in his complaint to the police. “During investigation, it was found that 10 persons, including the father and son, were involved in the attack. Except Gaurav, the other accused were either arrested or they surrendered before the court. Brijpal died a week after he was sent to jail in February, 2015 due to a head injury. He died at a Meerut hospital. Jail officials had then said that Brijpal had injured himself by banging his head on the wall in his cell,” said an SIT official.

The SIT, meanwhile, is yet to complete its probe into two murder cases lodged at Fugana police station. In one case, Mehrudeen, a local, was found hanging in a cattle shed belonging to a Hindu at Doongar village on September 8. In the other case, 22 people have been accused of killing Haji Nabbu at his house at Lisaad village the same day.

The FIRs investigated by SIT were lodged in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut and Saharanpur districts, where 66 people were killed and around 40,000 displaced following the riots. Officials said that in all, 1,480 people were booked in 511 cases. Out of the 1,478 against whom action was initiated in 509 cases, 13 are still in jail. “Others are either out on bail or acquitted of charges by the court,” the SIT official said.

Among the 1,480 people who were booked, the courts have till now acquitted 39 in five cases — two murders, one gangrape and two dacoities. They were acquitted after complainants and other prime witnesses turned hostile.

