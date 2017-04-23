8-year-old among 5 hurt as Jammu nomad family attacked by VHP

The Bakerwals travel from the plains to higher reaches in J&K with their animals at the onset of summer every year, doing the reverse journey in winter. The Bakerwals travel from the plains to higher reaches in J&K with their animals at the onset of summer every year, doing the reverse journey in winter.

AN eight-year-old girl and two women were among five nomadic Bakerwals injured when alleged Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists attacked them on Thursday evening, when they along with their cattle herd were moving from the plains of Reasi to highland pastures in Kishtwar district. Two of the victims suffered fractures.

Identifying the victims as Nazakat Ali, 45, his wife Naseema, 40, his uncle Sabar Ali, 60, besides relatives Abida Bibi, 22, and Saina, 8, Superintendent of Police, Reasi district, Tahir Bhat said an open FIR had been registered and police had identified some of the accused.

An FIR under Section 188 of the Ranbir Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals has also been registered against four of the injured for failing to produce “the district magistrate’s permission required for transporting the animals”.

However, as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babu Ram, confirmed to The Sunday Express that nomadic families such as Bakerwals in J&K do not require any such permission if they are moving with their cattle on foot, like they do. A permit is required from the district magistrate to transport bovine animals only if one is moving them in a vehicle, Ram said. For transporting animals on foot, only a Forest Department’s ‘motto (permission)’ is needed, which these families had, the officer said.

Police said three Bakerwal families, comprising women and children, had left Malarah in Reasi on foot for high-land pasters at Inshan in Warwan area of Kishtwar district around 4 pm Thursday, along with 16 cattle heads, including some cows and calves. They reached Zero Morh near Talwara around 6 pm, where a police post stopped them to record their details — a normal practice to check the antecedents of people and their cattle passing through forest areas.

Police said the families had with them papers from the Forest Block Officer, Reasi, permitting their cattle to graze in the forests along their travel route, right up to Inshan. The SP said they were asked whether they had the district magistrate’s permission to move with the cattle, or not.

Before the police had finished questioning the families though, alleged Bajrang Dal and VHP men along with local people gathered at the spot and started beating them.

Police reinforcements were sent in from other areas, but could control the situation only with great difficulty. The victims, two of whom broke their arms, were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu. All were discharged the next day.

Nazakat said they had left Malarah for Inshan in the evening to avoid travelling in the sun, and were carrying the required papers for their cattle to graze enroute. He added that they didn’t need any permission from the district magistrate as had been demanded by the police, and that the Forest Department ‘motto’ they carried mentioned their travel route.

The president of the Gujjar-Bakerwal Desh Youth Front, Nazakat Khatana, said Nazakat and the others also had a permit issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, permitting their movement along with animals from Reasi to Inshan and vice-versa.

State BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the party “did not approve of people taking law into their own hands and attacking people suspected of committing crime against cow and hurting religious sentiments of a segment of society”. “While we want a law banning cow slaughter to be strictly implemented in the state, no one can be allowed to take the law into his or her own hands as this will lead to chaos and lawlessness, disturbing the fragile peace prevailing in the state,” Sethi said.

Instead, he said, BJP supporters should report such matters to the police and administration or the party, “and it will ensure that proper action is taken against the culprits”. Nobody involved in the “heinous crime” would be spared and wherever needed, the party would provide support to the prosecution, Sethi said.

He also claimed that attempts were being made in the state to vitiate the atmosphere to create problems for the annual Amarnath Yatra, and urged people to “honour and respect religious sentiments of each other so that communal harmony is maintained”.

